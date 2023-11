LaVine won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to a right foot injury, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

LaVine had a lackluster night before exiting with an injury, tallying two points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are all candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. LaVine's status for Thursday's matchup with Milwaukee is uncertain.