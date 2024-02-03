The Bulls announced Saturday that LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot.

This is a brutal blow for LaVine and the Bulls, as the guard had several setbacks with his foot this season. The Bulls expect LaVine to be sidelined 4-to-6 months, meaning he should be ready in time for training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. He'll end the season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 85.4 percent from the line. Coby White, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will continue to see a bump in usage for the remainder of the season, and Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso will likely see their fantasy appeal trend up.