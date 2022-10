LaVine (knee), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As expected, LaVine will make his 2022-23 debut Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the first two games of the season. As previously reported, LaVine will sit at least one game of back-to-backs early on, allowing for Alex Caruso, Coby White and Goran Dragic to see extra run in matchups that LaVine sits.