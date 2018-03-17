Bulls' Zach LaVine: Out Saturday vs. Cavaliers
LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine is dealing with some tendinitis in his knee and with the Bulls already eliminated from playoff contention, there's no reason to have him play through it. Along with LaVine, the Bulls will be without Kris Dunn (toe) and Lauri Markkanen (back), so they'll be without three of their typical starters. In the backcourt specifically, Cameron Payne and Justin Holiday wills start at point guard and shooting guard, respectively. Along with Payne and Holiday, David Nwaba and Denzel Valentine should see an uptick in their workloads.
