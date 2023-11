LaVine (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite being listed as probable, LaVine will not play Wednesday due to ongoing foot soreness. This will be the shooting guard's first absence of the season, opening up more playing time for Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams. However, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will presumably lead Chicago's offense versus Oklahoma City.