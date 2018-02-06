LaVine produced 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.

LaVine's scoring total led all scorers on the night and represented his third straight tally of over 20 points, his longest such stretch thus far in his late-starting season. The young sharpshooter has drained multiple threes in all of those contests, shooting 55.5 percent from distance on his 18 attempts during that span. After some struggles in his first few games, the 22-year-old seems to be hitting his stride, now having posted double-digit point totals in six of his last seven contests.