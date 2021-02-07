LaVine scored 39 points (16-25 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

LaVine had his best scoring game since Jan. 10 and was particularly efficient from three-point range. The only blemish on his line came from uncharacteristic struggles from the free-throw line, though he's still shooting 87.2 percent for the season. While LaVine isn't known for his prowess as a passer or rebounder, he is putting up career-high marks in both categories by averaging 5.3 boards and 5.3 dimes per game through 22 contests.