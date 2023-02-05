LaVine accumulated 36 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 129-121 win over Portland.

LaVine was fantastic in the win, scoring at least 35 points for just the fourth time this season. After coming into the season with a lingering knee injury, LaVine has been able to round into form over the past month, putting up top-30 value in nine-category formats over that time. There are rumors the Bulls could look to shake things up prior to the trade deadline, although everything is just speculation at this point. Knowing what we know now, LaVine should continue to lead the charge for the Bulls and should be a solid top-50 player ROS.