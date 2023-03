LaVine finished Friday's 124-96 win over the Trail Blazers with 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 30 minutes.

LaVine dominated a short-handed Trail Blazers lineup Friday, burying six triples on his way to a game-high 33 points. The fact that he still saw 30 minutes despite the blowout is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers with several teams across the league eliminated from playoff contention.