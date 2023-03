LaVine recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers.

LaVine led Chicago in scoring in the loss, though he snapped his two-game streak of hitting the 30-point mark. The athletic guard continues to shoot the ball well, as over his past three games he's made 62.3 percent of his field-goal tries. LaVine is averaging 29.3 points per contest over that span.