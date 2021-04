LaVine posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nets.

LaVine showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that's been plaguing him over the past couple of weeks and led the new-look Bulls to a nice win over the short-handed Nets. LaVine and new teammate Nikola Vucevic seem to have developed a synergy already, which could amount to boosted numbers for the duo.