LaVine (thigh) started at shooting guard and produced a team-high 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with four rebounds across 25 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 110-104 exhibition loss to the Hornets.

A thigh injury had limited LaVine's practice time over the past few days, but he didn't seem to be hindered Monday while turning in his best shooting performance of the preseason. The 23-year-old doesn't bring much all-around upside to the table while playing mostly in an off-the-ball role alongside Kris Dunn, but he appears positioned as the Bulls' go-to scoring option now that he's bounced back from the torn ACL that sidelined him for much of the 2017-18 campaign. He's a decent bet to surpass the career-high 18.7 points per game he averaged with Minnesota in 2016-17.