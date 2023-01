LaVine (hand) participated in Friday's shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine is probable for Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, and his participation in shootaround makes it even more likely that he'll be able to play against the Thunder. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 35.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 39.0 minutes per game.