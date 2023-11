LaVine (foot), who is questionable for Friday's game at the Raptors, participated in morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine was a surprising scratch for Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but it appears he's trending toward playing Friday, which is an In-Season Tournament game -- both the Bulls and Raptors being 0-2 in East Group C. However, if LaVine is absent again, Patrick Williams could draw a second straight start.