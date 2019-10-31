Bulls' Zach LaVine: Passive performance wednesday
LaVine totaled 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 Pt), two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Cleveland.
LaVine struggled to find his rhythm Wednesday as the Bulls fell to another disappointing loss. Many had touted the Bulls as a team on the rise to begin the season but thus far they have failed to impress. LaVine has been ok to start the season but those who drafted him, have to be hoping for a bit more moving forward. He is currently hovering around top-60 value and so there is certainly scope for him to move up given his upside.
