Bulls' Zach LaVine: Plans to play in 'next week or so'
LaVine (quadriceps) said after putting in a workout Tuesday that he feels "good" and hopes to return to game action within the next week or so, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
LaVine was idle for Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers, marking his fifth consecutive absence on account of a left quad strain. While he seems to be encouraged by his progress, the fact that LaVine didn't describe his recovery timeline in terms of games suggests that he's probably unlikely to play in the Bulls' next contest Thursday in Orlando. A more official update on his status for that game should arrive later Wednesday, when the Bulls release their newest injury report.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.