LaVine (quadriceps) said after putting in a workout Tuesday that he feels "good" and hopes to return to game action within the next week or so, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

LaVine was idle for Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers, marking his fifth consecutive absence on account of a left quad strain. While he seems to be encouraged by his progress, the fact that LaVine didn't describe his recovery timeline in terms of games suggests that he's probably unlikely to play in the Bulls' next contest Thursday in Orlando. A more official update on his status for that game should arrive later Wednesday, when the Bulls release their newest injury report.