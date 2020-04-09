Bulls' Zach LaVine: Playing in NBA's H-O-R-S-E event
LaVine (quadriceps) is expected to participate Sunday in a televised H-O-R-S-E shooting competition between NBA and WNBA players and recent NBA alumni, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
All eight players taking part in the competition will film their shot attempts at indoor or outdoor locations at home, with LaVine set to take on retired NBA legend Paul Pierce in a first-round matchup. LaVine missed the Bulls' final five games before the NBA suspended its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his involvement in this weekend's event suggests he's healthy now after having more than a month off to recover from the quad injury.
