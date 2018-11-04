LaVine had 16 points (4-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to the Rockets.

LaVine hit only four of his field-goal attempts Saturday but managed to make up for that by hitting 12-of-13 from the charity stripe. He continues to find a way to score while also chipping in with some ancillary production. Until the Bulls are back to full strength, LaVine is going to be the alpha on offense and it goes without saying that he needs to be on a roster in every league.