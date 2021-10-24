LaVine recorded 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

LaVine had surpassed the 30-point mark in each of his first two games of the season, but he wasn't able to replicate that Saturday and delivered a poor shooting performance -- he made just 33.3 percent of his attempts. That might have been an outlier rather than the norm going forward, though, and if the first three games of the season have shown anything, is that LaVine will probably be Chicago's go-to player on offense above the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.