LaVine ended with 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 47 minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime victory over Philadelphia.

The veteran wing led the Bulls in scoring on the night, and LaVine hasn't failed to score in double-digits since Nov. 18 -- a stretch of 55 straight games. He's taken his scoring to another level in March as Chicago attempts to stay in the playoff picture, averaging 31.4 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.3 threes and 0.9 steals over the last nine games while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.