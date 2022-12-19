LaVine closed with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

LaVine passed the 10,000-point mark in the loss, a significant milestone in what has been a fruitful career thus far. While the scoring was nice, unfortunately, the Bulls allowed an undermanned Timberwolves team to drop 150 points, a clear indication that things are not right in Chicago. LaVine is barely inside the top 80 for the year, well below where managers were taking him in drafts.