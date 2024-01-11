LaVine recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime victory over Houston.

LaVine started for the first time since Nov. 28 and looked impressive across the board, hitting the 20-point mark and ending just three assists away from a triple-double. Don't expect him to be so active in secondary categories outside of scoring in the coming games, but his return to the starting lineup should take away touches and minutes from several role players, such as Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and even Patrick Williams, going forward.