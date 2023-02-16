LaVine accumulated 35 points (10-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Pacers.

The nine-year veteran has recently seen his role on offense increase while DeMar DeRozan has dealt with a lingering hip issue that forced him to exit Monday's contest early. Lavine has averaged 27.8 PPG over his last six games and continued the hot streak with a huge 33-point performance against the Pacers. He also pulled down 11 boards, his second-highest mark of the season so far. Despite LaVine's elevated play, the Bulls have dropped four consecutive games entering the all-star break. They will look to get back to full strength before returning to action on February 23.