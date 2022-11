LaVine posted 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 114-107 win over the Jazz.

LaVine led Chicago in scoring along with tying a team-high mark in assists against Utah. LaVine has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings, having recorded 20 or more points with five or more assists and rebounds on four occasions this season.