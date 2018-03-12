Bulls' Zach LaVine: Pours in 21 points Sunday
LaVine totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 win over the Hawks.
In a battle between two struggling teams, LaVine shined offensively, hitting just under 50 percent of his shots en route to a solid outing where he led the Bulls in points. He had hit just two threes in his last four contests, but knocked down three Sunday night, which bodes well for his future outlook if he can find that shot.LaVine will get minutes, but it's up to the young guard to perform in a lost season.
