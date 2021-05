LaVine recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 win over the Raptors.

Thanks to LaVine's exemplary night, Chicago's playoff aspirations still have a pulse as the season winds down. Since his return to action after sitting in COVID-19 protocols for over two weeks, LaVine's averaged 26.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over five games.