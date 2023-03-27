LaVine chipped in a game-high 32 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran wing topped 30 points for the second straight game and the sixth time in 12 March contests as he leads the Bulls' playoff charge. LaVine is averaging a whopping 30.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 3.2 threes over that stretch, and if Chicago ultimately misses out on the play-in tournament, it won't be because of his efforts.