LaVine scored a game-high 36 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 loss to the Nets.

The 24-year-old's lack of production in other categories was a little disappointing from a fantasy perspective, but LaVine had his hands full carrying the Bulls offense -- none of his teammates managed to crack 20 points. He's now delivered 25 or more points in three straight games and five of the last eight, and LaVine is so far proving that last season's breakout was no aberration.