LaVine scored 39 points (16-25 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 118-92 win over the Magic.

LaVine had his best scoring game since Jan. 10, and he was particularly efficient from three-point range. The only blemish on his line came from uncharacteristic struggles from the free-throw line, though he's still shooting 87.2 percent for the season. While LaVine isn't known for his prowess as a passer or rebounder, he is putting up career-high marks in both categories by averaging 5.3 boards and 5.3 dimes per game through 22 contests.