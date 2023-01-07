LaVine supplied 41 points (14-19 FG, 11-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 126-112 victory over the 76ers.
LaVine was unbelievable from beyond the arc in this one, as he scored 33 of his 41 points from deep. This marks the second time in five games that he's reached the 40-point threshold. LaVine is averaging 27.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last five matchups.
