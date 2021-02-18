LaVine totaled 37 points (14-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over the Pistons.

LaVine put the team on his shoulders during what was an impressive second-half comeback. It was simply another notch in the belt for Lavine who is putting together the best season of his career thus far. He sits as the 18th ranked player in standard leagues and while selling high could be an option, you may simply want to hold on and enjoy the ride.