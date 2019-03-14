LaVine (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine, who missed each of the last two games with a knee injury, participated in practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Jim Boylen expects LaVine to be a full go based on what he's seen the last two days, so he should be back in the lineup barring any setbacks between now and Friday night.