Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable for Friday
LaVine (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine, who missed each of the last two games with a knee injury, participated in practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Jim Boylen expects LaVine to be a full go based on what he's seen the last two days, so he should be back in the lineup barring any setbacks between now and Friday night.
