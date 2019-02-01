Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable for Saturday
LaVine (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Teddy Greenstein of The Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine was sidelined for Wednesday's game in Miami after suffering a sprained right ankle against the Nets, but it looks like the injury wasn't anything too serious. Barring any setbacks, expect LaVine to be out on the floor in full capacity Saturday.
