Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable for Thursday
LaVine (shoulder) is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
He's been bothered by the injury for several games now, but LaVine is yet to miss any time. He played 33 minutes in Monday's loss to Milwaukee and finished with 19 points and five assists.
