Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable for Tuesday
LaVine (neck/knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
LaVine is dealing with neck spasms and a knee contusion but is still expected to take the court Tuesday. Across three games this month, the 24-year-old is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 34.3 minutes.
