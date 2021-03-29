LaVine is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to a right ankle sprain.
LaVine played through his ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Spurs and appears likely to do so once again Monday. He recorded 18 points in 28 minutes during Saturday's matchup and could see a similar workload if he suits up Monday.
