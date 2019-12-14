Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable Saturday
LaVine (shoulder, shin) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.
LaVine continues to nurse some injuries, but he has yet to miss a game this season. Across seven December games, he's averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.0 minutes.
