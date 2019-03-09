LaVine is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons due to a strained patellar tendon, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chances are, LaVine will fight through the injury to play in Saturday's inter-divisional contest. Over the past three games, he's averaging 30.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.0 minutes.

