Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable Sunday
LaVine is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a sore lower back, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
During Friday's quadruple-overtime victory over the Hawks, LaVine played 56 minutes, posting 47 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He emerged from the game with some back soreness, however, which has landed him on the injury report for the rematch. That said, he's likely to play.
