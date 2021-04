LaVine (ankle) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.

LaVine missed a game March 31 against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, but this time, it's a left ankle sprain that's afflicting LaVine. Still, he's expected to play. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.7 minutes.