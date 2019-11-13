Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable Thursday
LaVine rolled his ankle in practice Wednesday and is considered probable Thursday versus the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
LaVine received medical treatment for his injury after practice Wednesday after initially appearing to roll his ankle. The guard will likely be a game-time call Thursday. If LaVine is ultimately deemed inactive against Milwaukee though, Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono are candidates to see increased usage.
