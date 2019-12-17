Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable Wednesday
LaVine is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a right shin contusion.
LaVine finds himself on the injury report yet again heading into Wednesday's clash, but the team expects him to be cleared by the medical staff prior to tipoff. He hasn't missed a game this season.
