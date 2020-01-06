Play

The Bulls list LaVine (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

LaVine was probable heading into Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics with the same injury, but he ultimately suited up and provided 35 points in 38 minutes. He'll likely shed the injury designation in advance of Monday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff and handle a normal minutes load.

