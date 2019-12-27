Bulls' Zach LaVine: Probable yet again
LaVine is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right shoulder strain.
LaVine managed to play through the same injury Monday against Orlando, dropping 26 points while hauling down eight board over 38 minutes. The expectation is that he'll be read to roll Saturday.
