Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'Probably out a week'
LaVine (quad) said Tuesday that he expects to miss roughly a week with a sore left quad, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
LaVine already missed Monday's game against the Mavs, and he appears poised to miss at least three more games as the Bulls exercise caution with their leading scorer. Assuming LaVine's self-proclaimed timetable holds up, he could make his return to action next Tuesday (Mar. 10) at home against Cleveland. Denzel Valentine started in LaVine's place Monday night.
