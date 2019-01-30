LaVine scored a team-high 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Nets.

The 23-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch. The Bulls' offense is quietly on a roll, scoring in triple digits in every game since Jan 4, but the team's shoddy defense has them at 1-12 over that stretch -- bad news for Chicago fans, but great news for fantasy GMs invested in LaVine and any of the team's other young stars.