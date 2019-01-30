Bulls' Zach LaVine: Productive in loss to Nets
LaVine scored a team-high 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Nets.
The 23-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch. The Bulls' offense is quietly on a roll, scoring in triple digits in every game since Jan 4, but the team's shoddy defense has them at 1-12 over that stretch -- bad news for Chicago fans, but great news for fantasy GMs invested in LaVine and any of the team's other young stars.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...