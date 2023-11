LaVine ended with 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-107 loss to the Nets.

LaVine continues to play through a nagging back injury and tied with DeMar DeRozan for a team-high 24 points. LaVine matched his highest minutes total of the season and set season highs with seven rebounds and five assists.