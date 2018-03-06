Bulls' Zach LaVine: Puts forth a dud Monday
LaVine compiled only four points on 1-of-11 shooting while adding three steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 105-89 loss to the Celtics.
LaVine, who had been rolling prior to this game, played the role of the Grimm Reaper in many fantasy lineups Monday. He was a dreadful 1-of-11 from the field and those attached to him will need to just pretend it didn't happen and move on quickly. This game aside, he has been solid since making his debut for the Bulls, however, his efficiency from the field does leave a lot to be desired. He should look to bounce back on Wednesday when the struggling Memphis Grizzlies come to town.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in starting five Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Resting Monday, will play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will be rested Monday or Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 23 points Thursday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...