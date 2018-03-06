LaVine compiled only four points on 1-of-11 shooting while adding three steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 105-89 loss to the Celtics.

LaVine, who had been rolling prior to this game, played the role of the Grimm Reaper in many fantasy lineups Monday. He was a dreadful 1-of-11 from the field and those attached to him will need to just pretend it didn't happen and move on quickly. This game aside, he has been solid since making his debut for the Bulls, however, his efficiency from the field does leave a lot to be desired. He should look to bounce back on Wednesday when the struggling Memphis Grizzlies come to town.