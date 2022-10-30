LaVine contributed 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to Philadelphia.

LaVine blamed himself for making "a bad read" in a play where he decided to shoot instead of passing it to Nikola Vucevic, who was wide open for a three, and that's perhaps the best example of how he still needs more time on the court to get back to his very best. Still, the star shooting guard is putting up solid numbers and has scored at least 20 points in three of his first four games of the campaign.