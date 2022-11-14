LaVine contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Nuggets.

LaVine had major struggles from deep, but those shooting woes have been a tendency of late since the star guard has made just 30.8 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five outings. Despite the long-range woes, LaVine has found ways to remain productive and has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last three outings, as his role as one of Chicago's main scoring weapons, alongside DeMar DeRozan, is all but certain even if he endures struggles and has some bad games from time to time.